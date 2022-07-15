Cisnero (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers optioned Thursday's starter Elvin Rodriguez to Triple-A Toledo following the game, and the team will also make a move to clear a spot on the 40-man roster so Cisnero can rejoin the bullpen. The righty has yet to appear in a game this season after suffering a right shoulder strain in early April. He posted a 3.65 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 67 games in 2021, while also recording four saves.