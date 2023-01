Cisnero signed a one-year, $2.2875 million contract with the Tigers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Cisnero made just 28 appearances in 2022 due to a shoulder and personal issues. He managed a 1.08 ERA across 25 innings in spite of a 23:19 K:BB. Some regression is bound to happen, but he should still be a solid middle reliever in 2023.