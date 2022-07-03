The Tigers transferred Cisnero's (shoulder/Achilles) rehab assignment from Single-A Lakeland to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.
After a three-week shutdown from his rehab assignment due to swelling in his Achilles tendon, Cisnero resumed game action for the Single-A club Thursday. Though Cisnero was roughed up for four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks while recording only two outs, the Tigers determined he was ready for a stiffer level of competition in his rehab program. Cisnero has resided on the Tigers' 60-day injured list all season with a strained right shoulder and will need to complete several more appearances at Toledo before being activated.