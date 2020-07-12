Cisnero looked sharp in an intrasquad game Saturday and should be able to secure a bullpen spot with a decent showing the rest of summer camp, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cisnero was thought to have a pretty firm grip on a bullpen spot heading into spring training earlier this year, but he struggled before play was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. He looked good Saturday, however, striking out three of the six batters he faced, and he should be able to solidify his spot with a few more strong showings. Cisnero tallied a 4.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts across 35.1 innings for the Tigers last season.