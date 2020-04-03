Play

Cisnero allowed 11 runs (eight earned) across four Grapefruit League innings before MLB suspended spring training.

Cisnero entered the spring being talked about as a candidate to pitch in the seventh inning as a bridge to Buck Farmer and Joe Jimenez. That could still happen, but it wasn't an encouraging camp for the 30-year-old. Cisnero will likely find himself in a crowded bullpen when the season is able to start and will have to pitch well to hold onto a significant role.

More News
Our Latest Stories