Tigers' Jose Cisnero: Struggles in spring
Cisnero allowed 11 runs (eight earned) across four Grapefruit League innings before MLB suspended spring training.
Cisnero entered the spring being talked about as a candidate to pitch in the seventh inning as a bridge to Buck Farmer and Joe Jimenez. That could still happen, but it wasn't an encouraging camp for the 30-year-old. Cisnero will likely find himself in a crowded bullpen when the season is able to start and will have to pitch well to hold onto a significant role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
We've all gotten used to high-end starting pitchers going earlier than ever, but is some correction...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Gavin Lux
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Scherzer
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Strategies for the shortstop position
Shortstop has become arguably the most star-studded position, making it difficult to wait for...