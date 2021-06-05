Cisnero (0-3) allowed one run on two hits while striking out a batter in an inning's work as he took the loss against the White Sox on Friday.

Cisnero came back out for the ninth after sending the White Sox hitters down in order the prior inning but did not have the same success. He started off by hitting Yoan Moncada who eventually came around to score the winning run after a pair of singles by Jose Abreu and Yermin Mercedes. Cisnero had been on a good run coming into Friday with nine straight scoreless outings. He now owns a 4.37 ERA and a 32:8 K:BB over 22.2 innings.