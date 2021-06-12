Cisnero (0-4) took the loss in relief Saturday against the White Sox after giving up an unearned run and a walk across one inning.

Cisnero entered the game in the 10th inning with a 4-4 tie and a runner in second base, but his performance wasn't good by any means -- he walked Tim Anderson and while he retired Yermin Mercedes on a flyout, Yoan Moncada drove the inherited runner at second, Danny Mendick, home with a sac fly. This was Cisnero's fourth loss of the campaign and it's worth noting he has given up at least one run in four of his last six appearances, though three of those have been unearned.