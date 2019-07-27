Cisnero (0-1) pitched two-thirds of an inning Friday, allowing a walkoff single to Mallex Smith in a 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

Overall, Cisnero allowed two hits and a walk in the appearance. The right-hander owns a 3.38 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 12 strikeouts in 13.1 innings across 11 appearances this season. Cisnero will likely remain in low-leverage roles given his inconsistency to maintain clean outings.