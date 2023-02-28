site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Jose Cisnero: Throws live batting practice
Cisnero (neck) threw live batting practice without issue Sunday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Cisnero has been held back by neck spasms but appears to be past it now. He is expected to be in the mix to close games for the Tigers this season.
