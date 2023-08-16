Cisnero (2-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Twins. He allowed three runs on two hits and a walk while failing to record an out.

The 34-year-old was summoned in the sixth inning to safeguard Detroit's 2-0 lead, but he gave up a walk and two singles before getting the hook. All three baserunners would come around to score in the inning, saddling the righty reliever with a loss. However, culpability doesn't solely rest on Cisnero, as he induced a Max Kepler infield pop-up that landed in foul territory due to a miscommunication between third baseman Matt Vierling and catcher Eric Haase. Cisnero's performance has been a mixed bag lately, with a 7.36 ERA and 1.45 WHIP despite a stellar 18:3 K:BB across 11 second-half innings.