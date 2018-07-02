Tigers' Jose De La Cruz: Goes to Tigers for $1.8 million

De La Cruz agreed to a $1.8 million deal with the Tigers on Monday.

The Dominican outfielder is ranked as a top-20 prospect from this year's July 2 international signing class by MLB.com (No. 15) and Baseball America (No. 17). De La Cruz has a muscular 6-foot-1, 195-pound frame and is able to generate plus raw power in games. His swing can be stiff, and he doesn't project to hit for a very high batting average. He has deceptive plus speed, despite a wide gait, and may be able to stick in center field.

