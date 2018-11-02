Tigers' Jose Fernandez: Claimed by Detroit
Fernandez was claimed off waivers by the Tigers on Friday.
Fernandez spent the month of September up in the big leagues for Toronto after working at the Triple-A level for a majority of the season. In 13 appearances with the Blue Jays, he allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits and four walks while striking out six in 10.2 innings of relief. The 25-year-old could use a little more seasoning in the minors but should have a chance to win a major-league roster spot in spring training.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...