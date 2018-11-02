Fernandez was claimed off waivers by the Tigers on Friday.

Fernandez spent the month of September up in the big leagues for Toronto after working at the Triple-A level for a majority of the season. In 13 appearances with the Blue Jays, he allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits and four walks while striking out six in 10.2 innings of relief. The 25-year-old could use a little more seasoning in the minors but should have a chance to win a major-league roster spot in spring training.

