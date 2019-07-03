The Tigers designated Fernandez for assignment Wednesday.

He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to lefty Tyler Alexander, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo in advance of his scheduled start for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the White Sox. Fernandez was roughed up for eight runs (seven earned) in four relief appearances with the big club earlier this season and posted a 3.90 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 27.2 innings with Toledo.

