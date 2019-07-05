Fernandez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

Fernandez was designated for assignment earlier this week but will remain with the Tigers after going unclaimed on waivers. The 26-year-old has a 3.90 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 18:13 K:BB over 27.2 innings at Triple-A, but he struggled in the majors with seven runs allowed across 3.2 innings.

