The Tigers optioned Fernandez to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

Before claimed off waivers by the Tigers this offseason, Fernandez reached the big leagues for the first time in 2018 as a September callup for the Blue Jays. Over 13 appearances, the reliever surrendered seven runs on 10 hits and four walks across 10.1 innings. Though the bullpen has been a weakness for the Tigers for a while, Fernandez will first need to impress in the minors before getting a look with the big club.

