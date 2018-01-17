Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Avoids arbitration

Iglesias signed a one-year contract with the Tigers on Wednesday, thus avoiding arbitration.

The deal is worth a reported $6.275 million, according to Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press. Iglesias is set to reprise his role as the Tigers' starting shortstop in 2018 after appearing in 130 games for the club last season. Despite his regular playing time, not much should be expected from the glove-first shortstop from a fantasy standpoint, as he hit just .255/.288/.369 with six homers and seven stolen bases in 2017.