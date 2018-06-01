Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Back in action

Iglesias (hip) is back in the lineup Friday against the Blue Jays.

An awkward slide into home Wednesday resulted in right hip contusion, but apparently one day of rest was all Iglesias needed to allow the discomfort to subside. He will look to get off to a hot start to June after posting a very strong (by his standards) .283/.347/.413 slash line in May.

