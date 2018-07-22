Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Carries offense with four RBI
Iglesias went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's win over the Red Sox.
The shortstop put the offense on his back while batting eighth, roping a two-run double down the left-field line off Brian Johnson in the second and clearing the left-field fence off Tyler Thornburg with a runner on in the sixth. Iglesias only has left the yard three times this season and went 0-for-12 in his previous four games, but he broke out of the slide nicely. The 28-year-old has not wowed with his .269/.307/.385 seasonal slash, but he's already set his personal record with 12 stolen bases on the season, which -- despite him being caught five times -- makes him more useful in deeper mixed leagues than he's been in the recent past.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...