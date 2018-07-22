Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Carries offense with four RBI

Iglesias went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's win over the Red Sox.

The shortstop put the offense on his back while batting eighth, roping a two-run double down the left-field line off Brian Johnson in the second and clearing the left-field fence off Tyler Thornburg with a runner on in the sixth. Iglesias only has left the yard three times this season and went 0-for-12 in his previous four games, but he broke out of the slide nicely. The 28-year-old has not wowed with his .269/.307/.385 seasonal slash, but he's already set his personal record with 12 stolen bases on the season, which -- despite him being caught five times -- makes him more useful in deeper mixed leagues than he's been in the recent past.