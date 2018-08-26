Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Collects three hits Saturday
Iglesias went 3-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the White Sox.
Iglesias collected three of the Tigers' four hits Saturday, though it would be a Mikie Mahtook solo homer that accounted for the team's only run. The 28-year-old infielder is now in the midst of a six-game hitting streak and is slashing a solid .301/.346/.425 with one homer and two stolen bases in 20 games this month. His 14 stolen bases on the season are a new career high, with his next best total (11) coming in 2015.
