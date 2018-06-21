Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Collects three more hits Wednesday
Iglesias went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Reds.
After recording two hits Tuesday, Iglesias kept his bat hot Wednesday afternoon. The 28-year-old shortstop is now hitting .407 over his past eight games, and while he doesn't offer a ton of pop, his career-high 12 steals have been a boon for fantasy owners.
