Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Collects two hits Tuesday
Iglesias went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Twins.
Iglesias got Detroit on the board with a triple down the right field line in the fourth inning with a runner on first, then put the Tigers in front 2-1 when he came around to score on a sacrifice fly. The 28-year-old shortstop is still mainly known for his defense, though he is now batting .294 (10-for-34) over his last 10 games.
