Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Connects for fourth homer

Iglesias went 1-for-3 with a walk, a three-run homer and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Royals.

The homer was Iglesias' fourth of the season, but it was his second in five games -- he's heating up at the right time, just as the trade deadline approaches. Iglesias has pounded left-handed pitching this season and his defense up the middle continues to grade out exceedingly well, so he would make for a nice fit on a number of contending teams.