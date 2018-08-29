Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Could be headed for DL
Manager Ron Gardenhire said Iglesias (abdomen) will undergo an MRI on Thursday, while remarking that the shortstop's condition is "not good," Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Iglesias was forced to leave Wednesday's game due to a lower abdominal strain. If he does indeed land on the disabled list, look for Ronny Rodriguez to serve as Iglesias' primary replacement at shortstop.
