Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Crushed fourth home run Saturday
Iglesias went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Saturday against the Twins.
Iglesias crushed his fourth homer of the year to bring the Tigers within one run in the eighth inning of a win. Overall, he's been a weak fantasy option, as he owns a .257 batting average along with a .363 slugging percentage.
More News
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Returns to starting role Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Reinstated from bereavement list•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Expected to return Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Hits bereavement list•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Starting at shortstop Thursday•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Sees defensive action Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...