Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Crushed fourth home run Saturday

Iglesias went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Saturday against the Twins.

Iglesias crushed his fourth homer of the year to bring the Tigers within one run in the eighth inning of a win. Overall, he's been a weak fantasy option, as he owns a .257 batting average along with a .363 slugging percentage.

