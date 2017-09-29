Play

Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Day off Friday

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins.

Iglesias went just 1-for-13 over his last three games, so manager Brad Ausmus decided to hold him out Friday. Dixon Machado will get the start at shortstop in Iglesias' place.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast