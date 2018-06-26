Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Day off Tuesday
Iglesias is not starting Tuesday against Oakland, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Iglesias has been doing well at the plate lately, hitting .366 with an .820 OPS over his last 12 games. Niko Goodrum will handle shortstop duties Tuesday.
