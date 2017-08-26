Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Drives in two Friday
Iglesias went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Friday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox.
This isn't said often, but Iglesias supplied all of the Tigers' offense as Chicago starter Miguel Gonzalez twirled a gem. Iglesias usually bats at the bottom of Detroit's order and doesn't supply much in the way of counting stats, so he's really only an option in deeper or AL-only leagues.
More News
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Pops fifth homer Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Crushed fourth home run Saturday•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Returns to starting role Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Reinstated from bereavement list•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Expected to return Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...