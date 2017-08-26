Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Drives in two Friday

Iglesias went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Friday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox.

This isn't said often, but Iglesias supplied all of the Tigers' offense as Chicago starter Miguel Gonzalez twirled a gem. Iglesias usually bats at the bottom of Detroit's order and doesn't supply much in the way of counting stats, so he's really only an option in deeper or AL-only leagues.