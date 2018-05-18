Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Drives in two Thursday

Iglesias went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Mariners.

Iglesias doubled in the fifth, but his eighth inning single, which deflected off the glove of Seattle shortstop Jean Segura, plated the go-ahead runs in Detroit's 3-2 victory. The 28-year-old has been good at the plate lately, as he's slashing .353/.436/.588 with two home runs and eight RBI over his last 10 games.