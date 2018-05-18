Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Drives in two Thursday
Iglesias went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Mariners.
Iglesias doubled in the fifth, but his eighth inning single, which deflected off the glove of Seattle shortstop Jean Segura, plated the go-ahead runs in Detroit's 3-2 victory. The 28-year-old has been good at the plate lately, as he's slashing .353/.436/.588 with two home runs and eight RBI over his last 10 games.
More News
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Gets leadoff assignment Sunday•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Hits in three straight games•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Gets Monday off•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Could bat eighth to begin season•
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...