Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Exits with hip contusion
Iglesias was removed from Wednesday's game against the Angels with a right hip contusion, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Iglesias apparently suffered the injury on an awkward slide home in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Pete Kozma subsequently replaced him at shortstop for the top of the seventh inning. The 28-year-old was 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored prior to exiting the game. He should be considered day-to-day.
