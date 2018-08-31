Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Expected to miss 10-to-14 days

Manager Ron Gardenhire said Iglesias (abdomen) is expected to miss 10-to-14 days, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Iglesias landed on the disabled list Thursday with an abdominal strain. Fortunately, an MRI confirmed he isn't dealing with a tear and thus won't require surgery. Should his timetable hold, Iglesias will be back with the Tigers between Sept. 9 and Sept. 13.

