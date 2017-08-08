Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Expected to return Wednesday

Iglesias (personal) is expected to return from the bereavement list in time to start Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Iglesias has been away from the team since Sunday to mourn the death of a family member, but he's expected to return to the starting lineup after the minimum three-day stay. Jeimer Candelario will likely head back to Triple-A in a corresponding move, while Iglesias will resume his role as the Tigers' everyday shortstop.