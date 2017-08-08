Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Expected to return Wednesday
Iglesias (personal) is expected to return from the bereavement list in time to start Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Iglesias has been away from the team since Sunday to mourn the death of a family member, but he's expected to return to the starting lineup after the minimum three-day stay. Jeimer Candelario will likely head back to Triple-A in a corresponding move, while Iglesias will resume his role as the Tigers' everyday shortstop.
More News
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Hits bereavement list•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Starting at shortstop Thursday•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Sees defensive action Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Sitting again Wednesday with wrist injury•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Held out Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Suffers wrist sprain•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...