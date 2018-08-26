Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Gets day off Sunday
Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Iglesias collected three hits in Saturday's game, but he'll head to the bench Sunday in what looks like a standard rest day. For the season, the 28-year-old shortstop is slashing .271/.313/.393, and his biggest fantasy contribution has been his 15 steals to date.
