Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Gets day off Sunday

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Iglesias is 0-for-12 over his last three contests, so he'll head to the bench for a breather after starting 10 straight. In his place, Dixon Machado will start at shortstop, batting ninth.

