Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Gets leadoff assignment Sunday

Iglesias will start at shortstop and serve as the Tigers' leadoff man Sunday against the Orioles, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Iglesias has hit exclusively eighth or ninth this season, but manager Ron Gardenhire will give the infielder a spin atop the lineup Sunday with normal leadoff man Leonys Martin receiving a day off for rest purposes. While Iglesias' .221/.261/.302 season line doesn't inspire much confidence in his ability to set the table, the 28-year-old is at least in the midst of his best offensive stretch of the young campaign. He has recorded hits in all but two of his last 13 starts, batting .333 with three stolen bases over that span.