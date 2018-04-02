Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Gets Monday off
Iglesias is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Iglesias played all 18 innings in the Tigers' doubleheader loss to the Pirates on Sunday, going 0-for-7 across the two contests to drop his season batting line to .077/.143/.154. Manager Ron Gardenhire will thus give the struggling Iglesias a breather Monday, allowing Niko Goodrum to pick up a start at shortstop.
