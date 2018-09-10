Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Heading for another MRI
Iglesias (abdomen) is slated to undergo an MRI, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Iglesias has been on the disabled list since Aug. 30 with an abdominal strain. He was expected to return Monday, but continued discomfort has prompted the Tigers to delay his return and send him in for additional tests. It's unclear when the shortstop will be cleared to rejoin the Tigers at this point, but a return no longer appears to be imminent. Ronny Rodriguez, who is starting at shortstop Monday, should continue to fill in for Iglesias.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....