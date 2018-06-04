Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Heads to bench for Game 2 of doubleheader

Iglesias is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Iglesias will get a breather for Game 2 of Monday's twin bill after going 1-for-4 with an RBI-double during the team's Game 1 loss. Niko Goodrum will slide over to shortstop in his stead, allowing Ronny Rodriguez to pick up a start at the keystone.