Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Heads to bench Saturday
Iglesias is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mariners, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Iglesias went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in the Game 1 victory but will hit the bench for the nightcap and a rare game off. Pete Kozma will take over at shortstop and bat eighth for the Tigers on Saturday night.
