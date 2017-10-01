Play

Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Heads to bench Sunday

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Twins.

The Tigers are sitting a a few of there regular starters Sunday, and Iglesias is one of them. Dixon Machado is starting at shortstop and hitting ninth in place of Iglesias. Iglesias posted a .255 batting average and .657 OPS over 130 games this season.

