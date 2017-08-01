Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Held out Tuesday

Iglesias (wrist) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees.

Iglesias was forced to leave Monday's game in the sixth inning after spraining his wrist during an at-bat. There hasn't been any word on whether he'll require a trip to the DL, but the ailment is apparently bothering him enough to keep him out of the lineup. Consider him day-to-day for now; Dixon Machado is starting in his place at shortstop.