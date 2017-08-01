Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Held out Tuesday
Iglesias (wrist) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees.
Iglesias was forced to leave Monday's game in the sixth inning after spraining his wrist during an at-bat. There hasn't been any word on whether he'll require a trip to the DL, but the ailment is apparently bothering him enough to keep him out of the lineup. Consider him day-to-day for now; Dixon Machado is starting in his place at shortstop.
More News
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...