Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Hits bereavement list

Iglesias was placed on the bereavement list Sunday following a death in the family, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Iglesias was initially listed as the starting shortstop in the Tigers' lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, per Woodbery, but the 27-year-old ended up being scratched after he learned news of the family matter. Dixon Machado will now enter the starting nine at shortstop in the series finale, and the Tigers are expected to recall another infielder from Triple-A Toledo to join them in Pittsburgh on Monday for the start of a home-and-home series with the Pirates.