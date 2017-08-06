Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Hits bereavement list
Iglesias was placed on the bereavement list Sunday following a death in the family, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Iglesias was initially listed as the starting shortstop in the Tigers' lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, per Woodbery, but the 27-year-old ended up being scratched after he learned news of the family matter. Dixon Machado will now enter the starting nine at shortstop in the series finale, and the Tigers are expected to recall another infielder from Triple-A Toledo to join them in Pittsburgh on Monday for the start of a home-and-home series with the Pirates.
More News
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Starting at shortstop Thursday•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Sees defensive action Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Sitting again Wednesday with wrist injury•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Held out Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Suffers wrist sprain•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Leaves with apparent hand injury•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...