Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Hits in three straight games
Iglesias went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's win over the Orioles, giving him hits in three straight games.
Iglesias is now 4-for-12 over his past three games, and while that line isn't too extraordinary, it's still a huge improvement over the 2-for-35 (.057) start he had prior to the hit streak. Iglesias is still primarily known for his good glove at short stop, but it's nice to get a little contribution from him at the plate.
