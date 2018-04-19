Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Hits in three straight games

Iglesias went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's win over the Orioles, giving him hits in three straight games.

Iglesias is now 4-for-12 over his past three games, and while that line isn't too extraordinary, it's still a huge improvement over the 2-for-35 (.057) start he had prior to the hit streak. Iglesias is still primarily known for his good glove at short stop, but it's nice to get a little contribution from him at the plate.