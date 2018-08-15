Tigers' Jose Iglesias: In Wednesday's lineup

Iglesias (thumb) will bat second and start at shortstop against the White Sox on Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Iglesias will not miss any additional time after leaving Tuesday's contest with a right thumb bruise prior to the top of the ninth inning. It appears as though his exit was precautionary on the part of manager Ron Gardenhire, so look for Iglesias to remain a fixture in the lineup moving forward.

