Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Lands on DL

Iglesias was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a lower abdominal strain.

Iglesias suffered the injury during Wednesday's game against the Royals, and a subsequent MRI confirmed the issue to be serious enough to warrant a stay on the shelf. The 28-year-old will be eligible to return Sept. 9 should he prove ready, though it wouldn't be surprising if he needed more than the minimum 10 days to recover given how tricky abdominal injuries can be. Ronny Rodriguez figures to serve as the team's primary shortstop in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories