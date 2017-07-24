Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Launches two-run homer in win

Iglesias went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, three RBI and two runs during Sunday's win over Minnesota.

This was just the third home run of the season for Iglesias, and his .264/.294/.363 slash line hardly moves the fantasy needle. However, the shortstop is a staple in the order and has a respectable 31 RBI and 40 runs, so he boasts value in cavernous settings.

