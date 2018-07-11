Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Leaves after HBP

Iglesias exited Tuesday's game against the Rays after being hit by a pitch in the left hand, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The specifics and severity of the issue are unclear at this point, and Iglesias should be considered day-to-day for the time being. Jim Adduci entered the game at first base for the Tigers with Ronny Rodriguez sliding over to shortstop.

