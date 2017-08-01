Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Leaves with apparent hand injury

Iglesias left Monday's game against the Yankees with an apparent hand injury, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Iglesias was seen shaking his hand out after striking out in the sixth inning and was swiftly replaced at shortstop by Dixon Machado. It's unclear what exactly went wrong with Iglesias or how sever the injury is, but consider him day-to-day until team doctors are able to get a look at him.

