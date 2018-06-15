Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Matches season high with 11th steal
Iglesias went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored Thursday against the Twins.
Iglesias crossed home plate on JaCoby Jones' two-run homer in the seventh inning. In the fifth inning, he stolen his 11th base of the season, tying the season high from 2015 that he accumulated over 120 games. His more fervent pace for swiping bags keeps him relevant in deeper mixed fantasy leagues, though he's 11-for-14 (78.6 percent) on the year, so he could stand to be a bit more efficient. On a positive note, he's at least offering a bit more than a warm body for playing time this season and might reach 20 thefts by season's end.
