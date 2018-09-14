Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Moves to 60-day DL

Iglesias (abdomen) was shifted to the 60-day disabled list Friday.

This will put an end to the shortstop's season since he was initially put on the 10-day DL with an abdominal strain in late August. With his contract set to expire at the end of the 2018 campaign, Iglesias could be wearing a different uniform come spring training. In a corresponding move, Pete Kozma had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo.

